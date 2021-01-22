Woman dies following Friday morning crash in Brown County

BROWN CO., Ohio (FOX19) - A deadly crash early Friday morning is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Linda Poe, 70, of Mt. Orab, Ohio, was southbound on US-68 north of Dairy Lane in Scott Township around 7:30 a.m. when her car went over the center line and then off the road, according to OHP.
Poe’s car then hit a driveway culvert and then went into the air before landing in a ditch, troopers say.
The 70-year-old woman was initially taken to Mt. Orab Mercy Hospital before OHP says Aircare transferred her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Poe was pronounced dead after arriving at UC, according to troopers.
OHP did not say what might have caused Poe to drive off the road.
While the crash remains under investigation, OHP says Poe was wearing a seatbelt and neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.