Woman steals from donation jar meant for infant’s funeral, mother says: CAUGHT ON CAM

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman was caught on camera Wednesday night allegedly stealing from a donation jar for a 5-month-old who died on Monday.
Vanessa Bowling says she found her baby boy, Kameron, dead in their Hamilton home on Monday. Kameron has a twin brother, Kayson.
“The coroner ended up saying that his right lung collapsed, and it had been collapsed for over a week, and I never knew about it,” Bowling said.
Bowling began planning the funeral immediately. That included placing a jar inside a BP gas station on Main Street, where Bowling says she used to work. The donations are intended to help pay for funeral expenses.
“My photo and his photo was both on the jar, and a little note on the side explaining the death,” she said.
Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bowling explains a woman took all the money inside the jar and stuffed it into her jacket.
Bowling estimates the sum at around $150.
“For someone to steal from a single mother... I live with my brother with four kids... well, now four kids... it was five... But for them to steal from me and from my son, who has passed away, there is no right in that. There is no right in that at all,” she said.
Hamilton police were made aware of the incident. Bowling says the woman has visited the gas station multiple times.
“The lady knows me, because I used to help her out when she came into the store,” she said. “I would tell her, ‘You are wrong to steal from a mother, let alone a dead child.’”
Robert Westbrooks says he made a donation.
“Taking money that was meant to try and satisfy a family’s grieving is pitiful,” he said. “It’s a downright shame.”
A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up to help pay for Kameron’s funeral expenses.
Bowling is asking anyone who might have seen the woman to call Hamilton police at (513) 868-5811.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.