Air Care called to accident in Miami Township

By FOX19 Digital Staff | January 23, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 4:17 PM

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -Air Care was called after an accident occurred in Miami Township Saturday, Clermont County deputies said.

Deputies say they received a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and a car on State Route 28 at Branch Hill-Guinea Pike around 2 p.m.

Air Care transported at least one person to a nearby hospital, deputies said.

It is unclear how the accident occurred.

Deputies are still investigating.

