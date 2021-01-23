Air Care called to accident in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -Air Care was called after an accident occurred in Miami Township Saturday, Clermont County deputies said.
Deputies say they received a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and a car on State Route 28 at Branch Hill-Guinea Pike around 2 p.m.
Air Care transported at least one person to a nearby hospital, deputies said.
It is unclear how the accident occurred.
Deputies are still investigating.
