Family displaced after fire occurs in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -A family was displaced after a fire occurred in Warren County Saturday morning.
Loveland firefighters say the fire occurred in the 9700 block of Whippoorwill Lane.
The fire started in the garage and worked its way up to one of the bedrooms, firefighters said.
It is unclear how many family members were displaced.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
