Findlay Market to host annual Chili Fest, Gold Star Chili cook-off held online

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Findlay Market’s annual Chili Fest will look slightly different this year due to the pandemic.
Director of Communications and HR of Findlay Market Kelly Lanser says the chili fest will be in-person, but the competition with Gold Star Chili will be online.
The Chili Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Market.
“We have more than 20 merchants participating different chilis or chili-themed items,” Lanser said. “And you take your tickets, you come on Sunday and you can redeem at any merchants that you like.”
Officials say beer, spiked hot cider, and more will be offered at the Biergarten. There will also be live music throughout the day.
Due to the pandemic, the Gold Star Chili cook-off will be held virtually.
“While we will miss seeing everyone in person this year, Gold Star is still excited to celebrate our home chefs in a virtual competition,” President and CEO of Gold Star Roger David said. “Cincinnati is filled with chili-loving families and we’re excited to see what creative recipes they come up with using Cincinnati-style chili!”
Those who would like to participate in the competition should:
- Create a favorite at-home recipe inspired by Cincy-style chili using Findlay Market ingredients, Gold Star chili, and/or Gold Star spice packets for a chance to win a $100 Gold Star gift card
- On Facebook, post a comment on a Gold Star Chili competition post of the at-home recipe (photos and videos are encouraged!)
- On Instagram and Twitter, post a photo of the at-home recipe using the hashtag #GoldStarCookOff and make sure to tag @FindlayMarket and @GoldStarChili
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.