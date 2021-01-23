Indiana reports 3,188 additional COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, reported 3,188 additional COVID-19 cases and 50 COVID-19-related deaths in the Hoosier state.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 36 new cases (4,798 total)
- Fayette County: Nine new cases (2,471 total)
- Franklin County: Five new cases (1,483 total)
- Ohio County: Five new cases (490 total)
- Ripley County: 10 new cases (2,984 total)
- Switzerland County: Five new cases (661 total)
- Union County: Two new cases (628 total)
The ISDH reported an 18.6% positivity rate from Jan. 10 through Jan. 16.
Health officials say a total of 608,519 people tested positive since the start of the pandemic. A total of 9,317 people died as a result of the virus.
All of the counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area, except for Fayette County, are in the red or highest level on the alert map. This means that Counties in the red level indicate their seven-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
There are specific guidelines for counties in the red level under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
Indiana is still in Phase 1A of its vaccine plan.
Phase 1A makes anyone over the age of 70 work or volunteer in healthcare, first responders, long-term care facility residents, work in a congregate living facility for youth, anyone with exposure to COVID-19 infectious material eligible for the vaccine.
The next group to be eligible for the vaccine will be Hoosiers 65 years of age and older. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box did not say what date that will happen.
