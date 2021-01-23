3 shot at Covington bar, police say

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A shooting took place Friday night at the address of a bar in Covington, Kenton County Dispatch confirms.
Three people were shot and one victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Covington police.
The suspect is in custody.
Reports of the shooting came in just before 10 p.m.
The shooting took place at 217 E MLK Jr. Boulevard, dispatch says. That is the address of 2nd Time Around Bar.
