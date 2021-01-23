Tech expert warns of text scam with COVID-19 twist

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FOX19′s tech expert wants to warn the public about a text message scam with a new coronavirus twist.
$400 a task to be a store evaluator for a major grocery store, it sounds too good to be true because it is, this is a scam that dates back a few years.
“Unfortunately, it’s really hard to trust anything anymore because it’s so easy for folks to send these spoof emails and spoof texts,” says tech expert Dave Hatter.
This time around, scammers have tailored the message to be more relatable by folding the coronavirus pandemic into the message.
“They’re trying to leverage any type of angle you can possibly imagine in terms of these types of scams and, it’s easy for them. Again, it’s easy to send out very realistic looking emails or text messages,” says Hatter.
The red flags don’t take long to go up on this scam, as obvious issues with the text are a sign this isn’t real.
The text says, “The current COVID-19 pandemic has impacted on the economy,” if you think it doesn’t sound right, that’s because it doesn’t.
Hatter says bad grammar and punctuation are red flags that the message isn’t from a legitimate source.
“Just a reminder, it is easy for the bad guys to go copy stuff from a legitimate site to give their text or their email an added layer of authenticity,” Hatter explains.
Clicking the link can open your phone or tablet up to several different attacks from scammers; Hatter says it’s best to ignore the message.
“Notice it doesn’t say ‘Whole Foods’ in the link. When you click that link, there is no telling where that’s going to take you. That’s one of the ways they make the scams seem less malicious is they use these link shorteners, so you can’t really tell where it’s going to go,” Hatter says.
If you’re suspicious, experts say to just ignore the message.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.