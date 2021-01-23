Wintry Mix Moves In Tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today, high temperatures will reach the mid 30s under sunny skies.
A wintry mix is in the forecast on Sunday. The wet weather will move in by the afternoon. As temperatures climb into the upper 30s, mostly rain is expected.
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. Early Monday morning there is the small chance of some patchy freezing rain between Cincinnati and Dayton for a few hours. Some of the rain with this system could be heavy during the day Monday. Both the morning and evening commutes could be very slow.
As the system moves east the precipitation will end as a mix of rain and snow Tuesday. The sky will clear Tuesday evening and night. Wednesday looks to be partly cloudy.
Another system arrives late Wednesday night and Thursday. The precipitation could start as freezing rain or sleet and chilly rain but by dawn it looks like wet snow will be falling. Snow could accumulate during the day Thursday, making it a disruptive snow event.
After the snow chilly air and fresh snow cover will push morning lows to between 10° and 15° Friday morning. Friday’s high temperatures should rebound to the middle and upper 30s with bright sunshine.
The following weekend (31st and 1st) looks very wet.
