6-train cars, 2 locomotives derailed on CSX RR bridge at Queensgate Yard

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Six train cars and two locomotives were derailed on top of the CSX Railroad bridge overtop on Gest Street at Queensgate Yard Sunday morning, Brian Tucker of the CSX Transportation said.
District Fire Chief Gregory Potter says crews arrived around 1:30 a.m. and found that about 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel was leaking from the locomotive.
Fire crews were able to contain the spill.
“This spill has been contained and no waterways have been impacted, but Gest Street has been closed as a precaution and to facilitate cleanup,” Tucker said.
All of the cars were empty during the time of the derailment, Potter stated. Only one car had residue inside, but no hazardous materials were released.
Representatives from Duke Energy also arrived at the scene to assist with power outages.
Gest Street is closed between Dalton Avenue and Evans Street.
“CSX appreciates the rapid response from local first responders and we are committed to working swiftly and safely to recover the derailed cars and fully restore the area. The cause of the incident is under investigation,” Tucker said.
