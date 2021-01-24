Gov. DeWine announces details of next COVID-19 vaccine phase

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced details of the next wave of COVID-19 vaccine distribution Sunday.
Beginning Monday, DeWine says those over the age of 75 will be eligible to start receiving the vaccine if they choose.
DeWine says those with developmental and intellectual disabilities coupled with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders will also be eligible for the vaccine Monday.
The governor reminds eager Ohioans that the vaccine is in limited supply.
However, he says more shipments are arriving each week.
