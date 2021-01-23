Increasing clouds overnight, rain and wintry mix moving in

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunday starts out cold and overcast. A few locations could see scattered snow showers or a wintry mix early. Temperatures will climb out of the 20s and into the mid to upper 30s by late afternoon. Scattered rain develops as early as midday.
Rain becomes more widespread across the Tri-State area overnight into Monday. There is a small chance for patchy freezing rain between Cincinnati and Dayton in the morning. Rain could be heavy at times. Therefore, Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.
As the system moves east, the precipitation will end as a mix of rain and snow Tuesday. The sky will clear Tuesday evening and night. Wednesday starts dry but remains mostly cloudy with a high near 40.
Another system arrives late Wednesday night and Thursday. What starts out as freezing rain, sleet and chilly rain before dawn, is expected to change over to wet accumulating snow. This could be a very disruptive snow situation across the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
With fresh snow cover on the ground, Friday morning lows will plummet to between 10 and 15 degrees. High temperatures should rebound to the middle and upper 30s with bright sunshine.
The following weekend (31st and 1st) looks very wet.
