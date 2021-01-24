Man dead in East Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is dead following a shooting in East Price Hill late Sunday morning. Cincinnati police say.
Dontez Hollis, 25, was found around noon in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue, CDP says.
Officers say Hollis was dead on the scene.
The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit is still investigating the shooting.
More information will be released at a later time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.