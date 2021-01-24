Man dead in East Price Hill shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is dead following a shooting in East Price Hill late Sunday morning. Cincinnati police say.
Officers say the victim in his 20s was found around noon in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue.
The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit is still investigating the shooting.
More information will be released at a later time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
