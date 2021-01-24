Wintry Mix Expected Today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This morning, a wintry mix of rain and snow will slide into the area. By the afternoon, the wet weather will taper off. High temperatures will only be in the mid 30s. Watch for slick spots.
Rain becomes more widespread across the area early Monday morning. There is a small chance for patchy freezing rain between Cincinnati and Dayton. Heavy rain is expected during the afternoon. Therefore, Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.
As the system moves east, the precipitation will end as a mix of rain and snow Tuesday. The sky will clear Tuesday evening and night. Wednesday starts dry but remains mostly cloudy with a high near 40.
Another system arrives late Wednesday evening and Thursday. What starts out as freezing rain, sleet and chilly rain before dawn, is expected to change over to wet accumulating snow. This could be a very disruptive snow situation across the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
With fresh snow cover on the ground, Friday morning lows will plummet to between 10 and 15 degrees. High temperatures should rebound to the middle and upper 30s with bright sunshine.
