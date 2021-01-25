Man accused of theft leads police on chase through Tri-State

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (FOX19) - A 19-year-old is facing charges following a chase through two counties on Sunday.
Police were initially dispatched to the Kroger in the 9900 block Montgomery Road where a man said someone in a white Mercedes tried to take his wallet.
Officers located the Mercedes but the driver took off and headed toward I-71, the police report reads.
The car, which was listed as stolen on the report, blew a tire that ripped off the back bumper.
Police were eventually able to stop the car after the driver allegedly went through the median on I-71 and into oncoming traffic.
Jeremiah Jackson is facing felony charges for receiving stolen property and failure to comply, according to the police report.
