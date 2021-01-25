Cincinnati Wing Week kicks off with 75 locations offering specials

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Wing Week is here and there are deals available to help you fill up on your favorites or try something new.
You will be able to enjoy $5 chicken wing deals from restaurants across the city all week long.
“We are doing six wings for $5,” CityBeat Event & Marketing Director Sami Nowlin said. “So, all these places that are participating are offering that deal. And they all have some sort of special wing whether it is a sauce or just the way that they do their wing there is some sort of option for everyone to enjoy.”
Over 75 locations are participating in the event that was created to get people to embrace the food and culture of Cincinnati.
“We have our passport online and all participating locations have them as well,” Nowlin explained. “You can pick one up or print one off at home. Every time you enjoy a wing special at one of these places, you’ll get a stamp on your passport. If you get four or more, you can enter to win on our website, and you can win $250 in gift cards and some Makers and Sam Adams swag as well.”
Cincinnati Wing Week runs through Jan. 31.
“It’s just a really fun way to get out and support some local restaurants, try some new places, try some new wings, and enter to win to enjoy even more wings after,” Nowlin said.
For all the information on Cincinnati Wing Week, click here.
