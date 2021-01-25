CPS employees to receive first doses of vaccine before state rollout

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some Cincinnati Public School District employees will receive their first COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, the district announced Monday.
The district will receive around 2,000 Pfizer vaccines made available by the Cincinnati Health Department, according to Assistant Superintendent Susan Bunte.
The vaccines will be provided through distribution points at CPS locations for CPS staff and contractors who provide direct services to students.
CPS employees will receive a link Tuesday to sign up. There will be a town hall Tuesday night for CPS employees.
The distribution will lasts around eight weeks. The locations and times are as follows.
- Thursdays/Fridays at Mt. Airy (clinic time 3-8 p.m.)
- Saturdays at Duke Energy Center (clinic time 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
CPS sent out a survey last week gauging interest in the vaccine. Around 4,000 employees took the survey, of which around 1,000 opted out or said they needed more information, Bunte said.
The district employs around 2,204 classroom teachers and around 8,092 staff in total, including instructional aids, guidance counselors, administrators and admin support staff and general support services staff, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
The Cincinnati Federation of Teachers was one of several prominent Ohio teacher unions to criticize Gov. Mike DeWine’s rollout of the vaccine last week.
The unions argued the governor had coerced commitments from superintendents to return to in-person classes using access to the vaccine as a hostage.
Ohio has not yet begun to vaccinate K-12 educators, instead prioritizing those 75 years and older. Vaccinations are scheduled to begin among educators the week of Feb. 1 for the first dose and will continue over the course of the month.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.