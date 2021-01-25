3 dead, 2 injured in crash on NB I-75

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Three people were killed and two were injured in a crash northbound Interstate Sunday night, according to Cincinnati police.
Crews responded about 6:30 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash just past Hopple Street.
Three women were pronounced dead at the scene, and a man and woman were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injures, police say.
Northbound traffic was diverted to the Hopple Street exit.
The highway has since reopened.
The victims’ names have not been released while police say they continue to investigate.
