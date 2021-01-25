Hamilton woman killed in crash on I-75 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Hamilton woman was killed in four-car a crash in Harrison Township Sunday afternoon.
OSHP says they are investigating a four-vehicle crash that happened a little after 12 p.m. on I-75 South near Benchwood Rd.
Investigators say two vehicles were stopped on the right berm of I-75, waiting for a tow truck for an abandoned car.
One car was sitting directly behind the abandoned car and another driven by Sarenthia Traylor, 53, of Hamilton, with a passenger Cesere Traylor, 28 was parked behind them.
Another car drove onto the right shoulder, hitting the vehicle driven by Traylor, causing a chain reaction, OSHP investigators say.
Sarenthia Traylor died from her injuries on the way to the hospital; her passenger was critically injured and officials say was transported to a nearby hospital.
The other two drivers were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries, OSHP says.
Officers say alcohol or drug use is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
OSHP says the crash is under investigation.
