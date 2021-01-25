Hoosiers Come Up Short at Home to Rutgers

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WAVE) - After pulling off the upset at #4 Iowa on Thursday, IU came crashing back to Earth with a 74-70 home loss to Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights were red hot from the field, shooting 51% for the game, including eight three pointers. Hoosiers star, Trayce Jackson-Davis struggled only scoring 13 points on 4-10 shooting. Armaan Franklin, playing on an injured ankle, tried to make up the slack leading Indiana with 14 points.
The Hoosiers were scheduled to play at Michigan on Saturday, but that game was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Wolverines athletic program. IU’s next scheduled game is February 2nd against Illinois.
