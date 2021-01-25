3 dead, 2 injured in crash on I-75 North

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police say three people were killed and two were injured in a crash on I-75 North Sunday night.
Around 6:30 p.m. crews responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash just past Hopple Street, CPD says.
Three women were pronounced dead at the scene and a man and woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures, police say.
Police say northbound traffic is being diverted to the Hopple Street exit.
