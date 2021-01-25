Kentucky to receive up to $38 million to help residents pay utility bills

FRANKFORT, KY (FOX19) - Kentuckians who’ve had trouble paying their utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for some assistance thanks to $38 million in federal funding.
“Even with our victory over COVID-19 coming into sight, times are still tough for our families,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are grateful to be able to provide these funds because they will ensure many Kentuckians won’t have to make the impossible choice between feeding their family and keeping the lights on.”
Beshear says each local government can request up to $200,000 to help their communities by submitting an application to the Department for Local Government.
If they are approved, the local governments must partner with a community action agency to help administer the funds.
Beshear says that once a household application is approved, the nonprofit community service provider will transfer funds directly to the utility company on their behalf.
Households are eligible for up to $250 per month for six consecutive months if:
- They live in a city or county approved for funding;
- Have been financially impacted by COVID-19;
- Are struggling to pay water, sewer, electric, gas or other heating and cooling bills; and
- Have received notice for disconnect between January 21, 2020, and present-day and/or up to two months following.
The governor says that the Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund, which was implemented in Oct. 2020, helped over 63,000 Kentuckians in more than 26,000 households.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.