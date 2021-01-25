Man facing felony charge in connection with assault on Hamilton County Justice Center guard

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An inmate at the Hamilton County Justice Center has been indicted in connection with an assault on a guard.
Court documents show that on or about Jan. 14, Delrico Peoples, 22, knowingly caused physical harm to deputy guard John Helton at the justice center.
The affidavit states that Peoples punched Helton in the face several times, causing his nose and orbital bones to break.
Peoples is not only facing a felonious assault charge, but court documents state he is also facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Brandon Phoenix.
According to Cincinnati police, Phoenix was waiting to catch a bus to work at Children’s Hospital in June 2020 when a stray bullet hit and killed him.
Detectives do not believe Phoenix was the intended target for the shooting. They say he had no criminal history, noting he was likely in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Court documents say Peoples will be in court on Feb. 1. He is being held on a $2.1 million bond.
