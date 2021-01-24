Monday is a First Alert Weather Day; Frozen mix followed by heavy rain

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Light snow and freezing rain move into the Tri-State area during the early morning hours. As temperatures rise above freezing, the morning mix will change over to all rain which could become heavy at times.
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. We’ll start off with a small chance for patchy freezing rain between Cincinnati and Dayton. The morning commute could be challenging due to wet roads, icy conditions and reduced visibility.
By late morning temperatures will rise enough to allow the morning snow to change over to all rain. Heavy rain is expected during the afternoon and could impact the evening commute. Monday’s high should make it into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
As the system moves east, the precipitation will end as a mix of rain and snow Tuesday. The sky will clear Tuesday evening and night. Wednesday starts dry but remains mostly cloudy with a high near 40.
Wednesday will be another First Alert Weather Day. The next system arrives late Wednesday evening and Thursday. What starts out as freezing rain, sleet and chilly rain before dawn, is expected to change over to wet accumulating snow. This could be a very disruptive snow situation across the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
