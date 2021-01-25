More than 1,000 full-time jobs coming to southwest Ohio

“The team at EBTH is excited to be partnering with our home city of Blue Ash, the State of Ohio, and JobsOhio to propel EBTH forward on this new path of growth. Jacquie and I are extremely passionate about achieving our goal to improve upon our industry for the benefit of all of those who find value in what we do, with service being at the heart of every decision we make as we forge ahead,” Founder & President EBTH Brian Graves said.