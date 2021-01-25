More than 1,000 full-time jobs coming to southwest Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - A pair of new projects in southwest Ohio are expected to create more than 1,000 new full-time jobs in the area.
CBTS Technology Solutions will bring 137 jobs as part of its project expansion in Cincinnati and Springdale, Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday. The new positions will generate $15.8 million in new annual payroll while keeping $77.2 million in existing payroll, a news release from the governor’s office said.
CBTS Technology Solutions offers technology consulting services, which include cloud assessment and strategy, infrastructure needs, and communication channels.
A project in Blue Ash is expected to create 866 full-time jobs by the end of 2025.
Everything But the House will generate around $40.4 million in added annual payroll and retain $8 million in existing payroll, according to the release. The added jobs and financial impact are a result of the company’s expansion project in Blue Ash.
“The team at EBTH is excited to be partnering with our home city of Blue Ash, the State of Ohio, and JobsOhio to propel EBTH forward on this new path of growth. Jacquie and I are extremely passionate about achieving our goal to improve upon our industry for the benefit of all of those who find value in what we do, with service being at the heart of every decision we make as we forge ahead,” Founder & President EBTH Brian Graves said.
Everything But the House is a curated auction-based marketplace that deals with secondhand goods from retailers and individuals, the release says.
“The City of Blue Ash is excited to partner with Everything But The House for this major expansion of their headquarters,” Neil Hensley, economic development director for the City of Blue Ash, said. “We are grateful for their commitment to create more than 800 new jobs in our community and look forward to working closely with them as they expand in Blue Ash.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.