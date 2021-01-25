New airline at CVG has flights as low as $39 to Minneapolis

HEBRON, Ky. (FOX19) - The latest new airline at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will offer non-stop flights as low as $39 between Cincinnati and Minneapolis/St. Paul starting this spring.
Sun Country Airlines will begin operating at CVG on May 14.
“Sun Country’s low-cost, nonstop service to Minneapolis paired with its cargo partnership with Amazon offers strong alignment with CVG and will benefit both the local traveler and our regional economy,” said Candace McGraw, CVG’s chief executive officer.
Service will be twice a week. Fridays and Sundays.
Flight times and fares can be found at suncountry.com.
“We have no doubt that CVG passengers will enjoy our Midwest hospitality, comfortable amenities such as free streaming in-flight entertainment and reclining seats, all at ultra-low fares,” said Jude Bricker, chief executive officer, Sun Country Airlines.
The carrier has 186 seats with two seat options, free in-flight entertainment an in-seat power at every seat on most aircraft.
Travelers also can expect a complimentary soft drink service on future flights.
Sun Country is the 12th airline/tour operator at CVG Airport
