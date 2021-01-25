Ohio Bill introduced to raise minimum wage to starting in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -A legislation was introduced to raise the minimum wage from $8.80 per hour to $10 per hour starting in Jan. 2022 and then eventually to $15 per hour.
Ohio senators Cecil Thomas of Avondale and Hearcel F. Craig of Columbus say after it reaches $10 per hour, it would then increase by $1.00 per year until it reaches $15 per hour.
“Far too many Ohioans work multiple jobs and still can’t afford to pay for food, bills, and health care,” Thomas said. “That’s shameful, but it’s also something the General Assembly can fix by passing this legislation. We need to make sure workers in Ohio are adequately paid so they can take care of their families.”
Employees who receive tips, like bartenders and waiters/waitresses, will also get a wage increase.
“Raising Ohio’s minimum wage will increase productivity and stimulate consumer spending,” Craig said. “It is very simple: if Ohioans have more money, they will be more likely to spend it. Increasing our state’s minimum wage is not just the right thing to do, it is also a smart investment in our economy.”
Non-profit Ohio Policy Matters stated that a person who makes $18,000 per year, $3,600 below the poverty level, cannot support a family of three.
According to Thomas, Washington D.C. is the only city in America that provides the $15 per hour pay wage.
Rep. Bridget Kelly of Cincinnati introduced companion legislation in the House.
“We can’t afford to stay stuck in the past with poverty-wage jobs that don’t let Ohioans live up to their full potential. Ohio’s minimum wage needs an overhaul to meet the demands of today’s new economy,” said Rep. Kelly said.
