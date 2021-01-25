Ohio reports more than 4,000 new cases, 57 deaths from COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio’s newly reported cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are all below the state’s 21-day average, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Monday’s report from the ODH shows 4,334 new COVID-19 cases. Ohio has averaged 6,725 cases a day over the past three weeks, the data shows.
Ohio’s total number of reported cases is now at 868,656.
ODH data shows an additional 57 reported deaths from the virus, which is also below the 21-day average of 77. To date, 10,768 Ohioans have died from COVID-19.
Ohio has averaged 279 hospitalizations a day over the past three weeks, according to the ODH. With 198 people being hospitalized in the last day, that number is also below the average.
Monday’s ICU admissions are the only number that is above the daily average for the past three weeks.
ODH data shows 39 more people were admitted to the ICU on Monday’s report. Ohio has averaged 28 new ICU admissions a day for the last three weeks.
COVID-19 vaccines continue to be administered to eligible Ohioans.
As of Monday, Ohioans age 75 and older can sign up for the vaccine. People with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders and who have a developmental or intellectual disability can also now sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.
