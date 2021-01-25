“One step closer to home”: Bethany House Services final push for new facility

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bethany House Services raised nearly $12 million for a new facility that will house families in their care but need one final push from donors to make their dream a reality.
Officials with Bethany House Services, BHS, a local organization that “empowers homeless and at-risk families with the solutions to achieve housing stability and long-term self-sufficiency,” tell us their capital campaign goal is almost fulfilled.
The single facility will replace the seven BHS facilities into one comprehensive services center. By consolidating seven buildings into one new facility, BHS officials say, “We can provide the best quality shelter accommodations and improve access to a full range of support services for every family served.”
For more information, or to donate to the capital campaign, click here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.