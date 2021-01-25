Second woman dies following crash on Sunday crash on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A second woman has died from injuries she sustained in a four-car crash in Harrison Township on Sunday.
The crash happened around 12 p.m. on I-75 South near Benchwood Road, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Investigators say two vehicles were stopped on the right berm of I-75, waiting for a tow truck for an abandoned car.
One car was sitting directly behind the abandoned vehicle and another was driven by Sarenthia Traylor, 53, of Hamilton, with her passenger, 28-year-old Cesere Traylor.
A Chrysler 300 drove onto the right shoulder and hit Sarenthia’s vehicle from behind, OHP says. The impact from the collision caused a chain reaction crash, troopers say.
Sarenthia died from her injuries on the way to the hospital; Cesere was critically injured and officials say she was taken to the hospital.
Cesere died from her injuries around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to troopers.
The other two drivers were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries, OHP says.
Troopers say alcohol or drug use is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
OHP says the crash is under investigation.
