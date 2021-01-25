UC men’s basketball postpones game against Wichita

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The American Athletic Conference announced the University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team’s game against Wichita State has been postponed due to concerns over player availability.
The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The Bearcats game at the University of South Florida on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2020, was postponed last Friday as a result of contact tracing and player availability questions in the Bulls program.
The UC men’s basketball program will maintain limited team activities with a goal of returning to the court soon.
“The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff remains the department’s primary focus and we continue to salute the work of our athletics medical staff,” the UC Athletics Department said in a news release.
The Bearcats are currently scheduled to play Temple on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 4 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena.
