Winter mess: Watch for icy roads

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A wintry mix of light snow and freezing rain will move into the Tri-State early Monday.
We also could see some patchy fog.
As temperatures rise above freezing, this wintry mix will change to all rain which could become heavy at times.
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Some schools are operating on delays or shut down for the day.
We’ll start off with a small chance for patchy freezing rain between Cincinnati and Dayton.
The morning commute could be challenging due to wet roads, icy conditions and reduced visibility.
So far, there are no major problems on area highways and main roads.
By late morning, temperatures will rise enough to allow the snow to change over to all rain.
Heavy rain is expected this afternoon and could impact the evening commute.
Monday’s high temperature should make it into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
As the system moves east, the precipitation will end as a mix of rain and snow Tuesday.
The sky will clear Tuesday evening and night.
Wednesday will start dry but remain mostly cloudy with a high near 40.
Wednesday will be another First Alert Weather Day.
The next system is expected to arrive late Wednesday and early Thursday.
What begin as freezing rain, sleet and chilly rain before dawn is expected to change over to wet accumulating snow.
This could be a very disruptive snow situation across the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
