Wintry mix into Monday afternoon, then rain steady at times

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As temperatures rise above freezing, this mix will change over to all rain which could be heavy at times.
Monday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
Heavy rain is expected this afternoon and could impact the evening commute.
Monday’s high temperature should make it into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
As the system moves east, the precipitation will end as a mix of rain and snow Tuesday.
Our next weather maker looks to be Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
Wednesday will start dry but remain mostly cloudy with a high near 40.
Wednesday will be another First Alert Weather Day.
The next system will late Wednesday and Thursday.
What will start as freezing rain, sleet and chilly rain before dawn is expected to change to wet, accumulating snow.
This could be a very disruptive snow situation late Wednesday with refreezing overnight and slick spots Thursday morning across the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
