3 women killed in Sunday crash identified, 2 others remain in serious condition

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Three people are dead and two more are in the hospital following a Sunday crash on northbound I-75, according to Cincinnati police.
Alice Richardson, 38, Natasha Moore, 38, Erica Easley, 39, and Ronetta Engram, 40, were passengers in an SUV being driven by 40-year-old Brandon Davis, police say.
Sometime around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Davis crashed the vehicle and hit the impact attenuator separating I-75 from I-74. according to CPD.
Richardson, Moore, and Easley were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police say. Davis and Engram were taken to UC Medical Center where they are listed in serious condition.
It is unclear right now if anyone was wearing a seatbelt, according to CPD. Officers have also not yet determined if speeding and impairment are factors in the crash, police say.
