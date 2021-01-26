Cincinnati Animal Care hopes to find homes for hundreds of dogs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Animal Care is working to find homes for hundreds of dogs after an overwhelming amount has been coming in the past couple of months.
With only room for around 100 dogs, officials at the shelter say they received between 200 and 250 stray dogs per month recently. As space runs out, Cincinnati Animal Care is asking the community for help to adopt or foster these loving pups.
Ryan Anderson, the shelter’s media and community relations manager, says the overwhelming number of stray dogs coming in could be because of the financial impacts many people are dealing with.
“I personally think there’s been an uptick in strays because of unemployment and insurance running out, eviction moratorium starting to slow down,” Anderson explains. “So, I think people with economic insecurity, it’s harder for them to keep their pets.”
Right now, the shelter has 200 dogs in foster care and about 80 in the kennel, Anderson says. With only space to hold about 100 or so, they are asking the community if they have space in their home for a ball of fluff with four legs and a wiggly tail.
“Foster is critical for us because it increases our capacity,” Anderson says. “Since we took over the shelter on Aug. 1, we’ve gotten full a few times.”
Cincinnati Animal Care officials say they are also looking for people to come and play or walk the dogs to get them out of the kennel for a bit.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.