Cincinnati bakery gets in on the Bernie Sanders fun

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s the gift that keeps on giving. . . Bernie Sanders’ famous photo from Inauguration Day.
Social media sure had its fun with the photo being shared in memes across the country.
Now, we have Bernie cookies thanks to The BonBonerie.
Each “Bernie Box” comes with a Sanders themed cookie and his glorious mittens.
The BonBonerie is selling each box for $12, but they say there is a limited amount available. So be sure to get yours while they last by calling 513-321-3399.
