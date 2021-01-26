Cincinnati bakery gets in on the Bernie Sanders fun

The "Bernie Box" is available for a limited time. (Source: Facebook: The BonBonerie)
By Jared Goffinet | January 26, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST - Updated January 26 at 12:31 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s the gift that keeps on giving. . . Bernie Sanders’ famous photo from Inauguration Day.

Social media sure had its fun with the photo being shared in memes across the country.

Now, we have Bernie cookies thanks to The BonBonerie.

Each “Bernie Box” comes with a Sanders themed cookie and his glorious mittens.

**UPDATE - We're sold out of Bernie Boxes for this Friday! We're adding another production for next week, they'll be...

Posted by The BonBonerie on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The BonBonerie is selling each box for $12, but they say there is a limited amount available. So be sure to get yours while they last by calling 513-321-3399.

