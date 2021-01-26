Cincinnati Opera announces first all-digital winter festival

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Opera announced Tuesday it will hold an inaugural all-digital winter festival after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the company’s 100th Anniversary Season last summer.
Cincinnati Opera’s Winter Festival will feature three, free streamed programs premiering in February and April, spotlighting singers, actors, and instrumentalists in an eclectic variety of artistic genres.
“While we’ve eagerly anticipated the opportunity to return to live performance, we knew we couldn’t wait until summer to share opera again with our community,” said Evans Mirageas, The Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director of Cincinnati Opera.
“We reached out to some of our favorite artists and partners and invited them to collaborate. What emerged are three exceptional programs that highlight the many ways opera can surprise, delight, and inspire.”
Here is the schedule:
- Feb. 5: “Opera...from a Sistah’s Point of View,” created by and starring soprano Angela Brown
- Feb. 19: Cincinnati Opera will partner with Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati to present a reading of Julian Mitchell’s play “After Aida,” inspired by the life of composer Giuseppe Verdi and starring Cincinnati actor Bruce Cromer.
- March 5: “Wanderlust,” which showcases works by Debussy, Ravel, and more, and features performances by soprano Talise Trevigne, the groundbreaking chamber ensemble concert:nova, and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Music Director Louis Langrée on piano.
Each program will premiere for free on Cincinnati Opera’s website, cincinnatiopera.org, and will be available for on-demand streaming through March 21, 2021.
Registration is required to access the free digital stream; visit cincinnatiopera.org to sign up, or call (513) 241-2742 for more information.
