Cincinnati among best cities to make a movie

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For the fourth straight year, Cincinnati is on the list as one of the best cities in North America to make a movie, according to MovieMaker magazine.
The list ranks Greater Cincinnati as 13th in the country among big cities for best locations for film producers to make movies.
Last year the Queen City came in at No. 14.
According to a news release, MovieMaker determined the winners using surveys, editorial research on tax incentives, recent productions, and personal visits to most of the locations on the list.
“We are incredibly honored to again make this list of best places to live and work for moviemakers,” Executive Director of Film Cincinnati Kristen Schlotman said in the release. “The listing is a tribute not only to the talented cast and crew members who already make Cincinnati their home but to our community partners, sponsors, and volunteers who work hard to make sure every production that comes to greater Cincinnati is a success.”
Albuquerque returns this year as number one on the MovieMaker list, followed by Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, and Vancouver.
The rest of the Top 25 are:
6) Philadelphia
7) Montreal
8) Miami
9) Boston
10) Calgary
11) Toronto
12) Dallas
13) Cincinnati
14) Cleveland
15) Oklahoma City
16) Memphis
17) San Diego
18) Baltimore
19) Portland
20) Washington, DC
21) Kansas City, MO
22) San Antonio
23) Seattle
24) Milwaukee
25) St. Petersburg
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.