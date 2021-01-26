Community members object to construction of car dealership beside Wasson Way

NORWOOD (FOX19) - People in Norwood are fighting back against a proposed car dealership they say would be built next to a new bike and pedestrian trail.
Residents like Caren Harrison are trying to stop the construction of a large Volkswagen dealership abutting Wasson Way.
“We elect council to speak for the people,” Harrison said. “That’s why I’m here, to use my voice and say, ‘Please, this is what we want, we love the trail, but let’s utilize the space and not rush to some conclusion because someone said they want it and it’s big business.’”
Community members say the dealership would thwart their efforts to create cool spaces for people to rest and get out of the sun in the middle of the summer.
“We’ll have a big building 12 feet from the trail. Another concern is, three acres from that is going to be black top. Sop you think about it being in an urban area in the middle of the summer, trying to utilize the bike trail... That’s going to be a really hot zone,” Candace Winterbauer, organizer of Protect Our Trail, said.
Community members also say those living on Lexington Avenue on the other side of the proposed lot would be exposed to a lot of light from the dealership.
“Personally, I’d be less likely to buy a house if there’s a giant car lot with 24-hour lighting right across from it, trail or no trail,” Harrison said.
Harrison has two daughters who she says are out on Wasson Way frequently.
“I like riding my bike,” 9-year-old Stella Harrison said. “And me and my cousins, we used to have races all the way to the end of the bike trail, and it’s really fun and I enjoy doing that.”
“To have this space used for a giant car lot that has a space, and Norwood has other spaces that could potentially be provided for that,” Harrison said. “As a resident it doesn’t make sense to me.”
Right now, the lot is not zoned for a car dealership. Norwood City Council will soon vote on whether it gets rezoned so the project can move forward.
Dealership representatives say they are hearing all of the resident’s concerns.
“We think the people in this community and all the communities that used this trail could use something better than a car lot next to it,” said Winterbauer.
Council will meet on March 9 to vote.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.