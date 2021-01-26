2 more Ohioans charged in violent U.S. Capitol protest

U.S. Capitol Police special agents first confronted the men around 6 p.m. near the end of the protest. The pair were waiting for an Uber. USCP agents told them they couldn’t wait in the area, which was restricted. Then Thompson, with the agents watching, allegedly tried to take the coat rack as he was leaving. The agents told him to put it down, which he did before running away, according to an FBI affidavit.