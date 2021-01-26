Former pastor sentenced to 10 years for sex crimes against minor, prosecutor says

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - A former pastor will spend the next 10 years in prison for sexually coercing a minor female, according to U.S. Attorney David DeVillers.
Cesar Agusto Guerrero, Jr., 42, told a 17-year-old victim that God was speaking to him and the only way to get out of the dark place was for the two to have sexual relations, DeVillers said.
He says the former pastor referred to this as a “cleansing process”.
On July 20, 2019, and Aug. 5, 2019, Guerrero engaged in sexual acts with the minor inside his office at the Mision Cristiana el Calvario Church, DeVillers said.
Guerrero, who admitted to the crimes in June 2020, talked with the victim through texts, phone and video calls, and Facebook Messenger, according to the plea agreement.
“He [Guerrero] coerced the victim into sending him sexually explicit photos and engaging in a sexually explicit video call,” DeVillers explained in a news release. “Guerrero cited several biblical verses while making the requests.”
Guerrero was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison, DeVillers said.
