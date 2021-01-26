Masks On For Me: CPS teacher writes song to encourage safety during pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Pleasant Hill Academy music teacher Romayne Jones wrote a song for her students about life during the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of masks and safety.
In the video, a student said Jones wrote this song because she wants everyone to stay safe.
“This is an honest look at how kids feel while living through this pandemic,” Jones said.
Principal Shauna McDowell said through this song they’re able to share their purpose with others and they’re able to bring on their friends to understand the importance of the mask.
“Nobody knows what we, as kids, go through. This pandemic has shaken a thing or two. My family stressing on how we’re gonna get through. Teachers worried about how much education we’re gonna lose,” the students sing in the video. “ People say this pandemic will never end. It scares me to hear my future is near the end. But I have faith that we will come through. The sun is rising for the future I know this for sure.”
