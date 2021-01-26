Restaurants seeing an early wave of Valentine’s Day reservations

BUTLER CO., Ohio (FOX19) - For all the last-minute planners out there, you might be running out of time to get a reservation for Valentine’s Day.
Options for a dinner out with your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day are fewer with each passing minute.
Over at the Cozy’s Cafe, the general manager says reservations have been filling up much quicker this year than years past.
“Valentine’s Day always books a little later,” General Manager Matt Allen says. “Books the week of, books a little before then, even the day of. Just because men typically procrastinate a little longer than women, so we always get that. This year though, we’ve seen Saturday fill up already. We still have a few spots open.”
It is a welcome site for many restaurants as they continue to grind through the pandemic, but seating will still be limited because of social distancing requirements. This means reservations are fewer compared to years past.
President of the Ohio Restaurant Association John Barker says several factors have left sit down restaurants with many slots already booked for Valentine’s Day.
“What we see is people get to around about 60% of where they were before the restrictions were put in place by the state of Ohio,” Barker says. “Because of that, on a day that’s busy, whether it’s a Friday, Saturday, or a holiday, the restaurants can fill up.”
Some restaurants may see fewer people through the door during Valentine’s Day weekend than normal with more reservations and a limited amount of space to social distance those smaller tables.
Barker says a year ago he would have described it as the Golden Age for Ohio restaurants. Now, he describes it as a turmoil state with many struggling to survive but says Valentine’s Day and Wing Week in Cincinnati will provide a positive spark.
