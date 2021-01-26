Runners prepare for the Flying Pig Marathon despite uncertainty of race

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Flying Pig Marathon is scheduled for the first Sunday in May each year, but due to the pandemic, it was held virtually in 2020.
The 2021 Flying Pig Marathon’s future is unknown, but local running groups are preparing for the race regardless of how it may or may not be held.
The Flying Pig Marathon celebrated 20 years of consecutive running in May of 2018 right here in the Queen City.
Just last year the event was postponed until the fall and then turned virtual. This year, it’s uncertain if the race will happen in person or virtually.
However, that isn’t stopping hundreds of people from signing up for the official training program of the Flying Pig Marathon with Fleet Feet.
“It’s a good trade-off for safety reasons because we want to be out on the roads,” explains Fleet Feet Training Program Director Jen Loving, “Regardless of whether the Flying Pig happens virtually or in person, we just want to be out on the roads and have fun and get the stress out. So, it’s worked out really well the way we’ve done it.”
Fleet Feet has 500 runners signed up for their weekly training group sessions. That’s down from 800 last year.
However, the lower numbers make it easier to work in smaller groups with a variety of paces. Loving says you have the option of running the route alone, or with a pace leader. Paces vary from 7:30 minutes a mile to walkers.
Groups are never larger than 25 runners.
“In this time with this pandemic, many people are working from home,” explains Loving, “Many people are isolated. So, it’s so important for your mental health and sanity, we need to get out and exercise. And a lot of our folks don’t have the motivation to do it themselves.”
Loving says the Fleet Feet stores are busy this time of year too.
She says there are plenty of new runners taking up the sport during the pandemic. She hopes they sign up for one of the many races that are part of the Flying Pig Weekend. No matter how that race may look this year.
What’s your hope for the flying pig? What do you hope to see in May?
“Oh gosh, I hope to see an event that we can do safely,” answers Loving, “So if that means waiting until the fall, we wait till the fall as awful as that sounds.”
Time will tell if pigs will fly this spring, or they may wait a little longer. Either way, they will still be getting those wings ready for flight.
