Summerfair Cincinnati announces Emerging Artists winners

“We had 20 artists and from that, we choose four winners and give out $1,900 in cash awards,” Summerfair Cincinnati Executive Director Jayne Utter said. “Nytaya Babbitt is from Thomas Moore University. The judges really liked her artwork because of the techniques she was using. Alex Macon is from the University of Cincinnati DAAP program, and his is very timely. His painting draws you in because he is looking right at you. Matthew Nichols from Xavier University had that really piercing artwork that was the gentleman looking at his computer screen trying to figure out what’s going on in this world. Very timely again.”