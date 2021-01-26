Watching for snow showers to arrive on Wednesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Roads are wet Tuesday morning, but temperatures are warmer in the mid to upper 30′s so just misty and wet. Some patchy fog possible otherwise mainly cloudy Tuesday with a high in the low to mid 40′s.
Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days. Wet snow will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue through evening but come to an end well before dawn Thursday. Snow fall totals will range from less than 1″ northwest of the city to as much as 2″ to the southeast. Some refreeze possible on Thursday morning may cause slick spots.
The home bound commute Wednesday will likely be slow and the morning commute Thursday will see icy patches from re-freezing as temperatures drop to the upper teens.
