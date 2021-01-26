West Chester dog with spinal bifida gets worldwide support after not being adopted

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - One pup in a West Chester pet rescue shelter is receiving an outpouring of support from around the world after someone failed to show up for a meet and greet with him.
Jack, a nine-month-old American Bully, is easily one of the cutest dogs you will come across.
Just look at him!
Jack is a special dog as he has spinal bifida. So, he does require some special loving and care from a special family.
On Jan. 22, Peaches Bully Rescue shared the sad news that the person, who was supposed to come and meet Jack, failed to show up.
“Jack was very sad when his meet and greet person was a no show, no call,” the Facebook post reads. “He had a bath, got his fancy harness on, had a fresh diaper, and a dedicated foster team that drove 40 minutes each way just to end in huge disappointment.”
In the time following, the post went crazy. Thousands upon thousands of comments and more than 19,000 people shared the Facebook post.
Peaches Bully Rescue says they have received more than 600 inquiries and 200 applications for Jack’s adoption. They say wishes, gifts, and financial donations for Jack and the other dogs have been flowing in.
“Our volunteer team is working hard to respond to every application, email, and message so please be patient,” Peaches Bully Rescue’s Facebook post on Tuesday said.
Applications for Jack’s adoption are still being accepted, according to the website.
If you would like to send an application in or look at the other dogs available for adoption, click here.
