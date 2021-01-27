Bethel police chief on leave as departmental review faults his handling of protests

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The chief of a local police department is on paid administrative leave amid an independent review that found issues with his handling of protests that turned violent last summer, including his use of force with a Taser and overall leadership style.
Bethel Village Council requested the independent audit of the police department and Police Chief Steve Teague in September.
Hundreds of counter protesters clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters two days in June, putting a negative national spotlight on this rural community of 2,900 residents and raising questions about police response.
The audit concluded the chief should have requested help from nearby law enforcement agencies because even larger police departments would have been overwhelmed.
The audit found fault with the chief’s “abrasive” leadership style and noted department policies and procedures were not being followed, particularly related to the evidence room. It has not had a full audit “in years, perhaps at least 10 years or more.”
The audit calls for multiple reforms including improved training, facilities, communication, supervision, manpower and addition of modern-day policing equipment such as body cameras.
“The demands for professional policing are increasing and significant changes are likely on the horizon,” wrote Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes. He is a law enforcement expert and trainer who conducted the review for Bethel.
“It would benefit Village Officials to begin exploring options for the long-term sustainability of BPD. The items discussed in this review are not unique nor are they uncommon in law enforcement agencies. The Village of Bethel Police Department is lacking in manpower, administrative staff (alignment), outdated facilities and training. Recent events have brought the deficiencies to the forefront. Without significantly more resources and a leadership focus, the department - and the community - may continue to suffer.”
Bethel Mayor Jay Noble declined Wednesday to explain why the chief is on leave. He said the village solicitor has instructed him to stay quiet on specifics.
He did point out the chief’s leave occurred four days before the village received the audit and said other circumstances were involved.
“I am not saying the audit won’t blend in with things either, but at the same time we are making sure we dot our i’s and cross our t’s before we get everything settled and make a determination on what the outcome will be.”
The mayor said the village council will discuss the audit in a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Click here to watch live.
“We are looking at all options of everything and doing our due diligence to make sure we are giving the residents what they deserve. We are doing our very best to make sure the department is fully functionable as possible and everyone is safe and we can move forward.”
The mayor said taking care of problems with the evidence room was his first priority.
When we asked the mayor if he thought the police chief was doing a good job, he responded:
“I’ll let the report speak for itself on that. There’s a lot of things we have learned after the fact. We have to talk about things and get our deficiencies corrected.”
Teague became the chief in 2019, still patrols the village and wants to professionalize the organization and change the department’s reputation and culture, according to the audit. He has worked there in some capacity nearly 17 years, but some of his co-workers find his leadership style “abrasive.”
FOX19 NOW is seeking comment from Chief Teague and will update this story.
The former chief, Mark Planck, who retired and was then rehired as a sergeant, and is now the acting chief, the mayor said.
The audit, however, found issues with Planck’s rank, calling it “disruptive” and recommending he should be a patrol officer instead.
Chief Teague also expressed concerns with Planck’s ability to understand and use technology, so many of his responsibilities have been delegated to a corporal.
