Cincinnati Art Museum’s Art After Dark hosting an at-home version this Friday.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A special at-home version of Cincinnati Art Museum’s Art After Dark event will be available.
“We certainly miss being able to host the event in person, but we are bringing it back for an online version this Friday,” Kaitlyn Sharo with the Cincinnati Art Museum says.
The Art After Dark: Frank Duveneck event will have some of the same highlights that they normally do. It will also include a curator-led virtual walkthrough of a special exhibition.
“We are premiering an exclusive walkthrough of the Frank Duveneck special exhibition, never before seen tour with curator Dr. Julie Aaronson,” says Sharo. “It’s going to be quite special, and it’s free to join.”
The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 29.
“If you have never visited the museum before, this is a great opportunity to learn what we have to offer you can explore our collection online,” says Sharo.
For more information on Friday’s event, click here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.